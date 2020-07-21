VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says political leaders should grow up and put Zambia first; above their personal greed and ambition in order to end violence. And Mwaanga says President Edgar Lungu should appoint a small non-partisan advisory council of elders to independently and objectively advise him on important issues. Meanwhile, Mwaanga says Parliament should immediately adjourn to minimise further COVID-19 infections and deaths. In a write up, Sunday, Mwaanga stated if political violence was allowed to persist, citizens would not be able to exercise their Constitutional right to freely vote...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.