VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says political leaders should grow up and put Zambia first; above their personal greed and ambition in order to end violence. And Mwaanga says President Edgar Lungu should appoint a small non-partisan advisory council of elders to independently and objectively advise him on important issues. Meanwhile, Mwaanga says Parliament should immediately adjourn to minimise further COVID-19 infections and deaths. In a write up, Sunday, Mwaanga stated if political violence was allowed to persist, citizens would not be able to exercise their Constitutional right to freely vote...
