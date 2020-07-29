THE Judiciary paid over K2 million in form of salaries and allowances to 74 employees who were no longer working for the institution, says the latest Auditor General’s Report. According to the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, this payment was contrary to terms and conditions of service for the public sector which required that such employees were to be removed from the payroll with effect from the date of resignation, dismissal or discharge. “A...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.