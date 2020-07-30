President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) congratulates Commissioner General of the Zambia Correctional Services Dr. Chisela Chileshe (left) during the swearing in ceremony at State House in Lusaka on Wednesday, December 5,2018 - picture by Salim Henry

THE Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe says campaigns in correctional facilities will be conducted with guidance from the Electoral Commission of Zambia. And Dr Chileshe says conjugal rights will be granted to well behaved inmates. Dr Chileshe said this during a courtesy call on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe in Ndola on Wednesday morning. Dr Chileshe said campaigns in prisons would be guided by the ECZ. “Yes, there is a court ruling that was passed. Ours is to follow what the ECZ guides. So the ECZ will...