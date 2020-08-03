OPPOSITION United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema’s followers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction at his silence over the party’s loss in the just ended local government by-elections. On Friday morning, Hichilema shared a post on his Facebook page which read “the youth are saying ‘Bally will fix it,’ and many are saying, ‘how?’ Pay close attention my friends, as I’ll continue to elaborate on how we will fix Zambia together.” And later that night, he shared another post which read “The future of our...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.