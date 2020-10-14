Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela and Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa join the Umoja cultural dance during the launch of the President Lungu's 63rd birthday exhibition at the Lusaka Museum on November 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TOURISM Minister Ronald Chitotela says tourist operators have described the 2021 national budget as a “tourist budget” because of various stimulus packages in their favour. And Chitotela says artists have also assured him that come 2021, they will retain President Edgar Lungu for giving them the first ever incentive amounting to K30 million. Speaking when he debated on the 2021 budget in parliament, Tuesday, Chitotela said the 2021 budget was full of incentives. “Mr Speaker, when you have done the good things, it becomes very difficult even for your critics...