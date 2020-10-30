RENOWNED musician Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow has demanded an apology from Lusaka Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo for lying about the nature of their interactions in Parliament. And Bwembya says Parliament’s failure to censure Lusambo for disparaging youths has set a bad precedence. On Wednesday, Kapiri Mposhi UPND member of parliament Stanely Kakubo moved a motion in which he wanted Lusambo to be censured for calling B-Flow, Kings Malembe Malembe and Chellah Tukuta as “disgruntled youths”, that their opinions on national issues were an act of “stupidity and stinking...



