PROFESSOR Muna Ndulo says the arbitration process involving Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) will not only be a prolonged process, but will also be a very expensive one for Zambia as it will cost the country millions of dollars in arbitration fees, legal fees and the award. Last month, the Court of Appeal ordered a stay of the winding-up proceedings that ZCCM-IH has instituted against Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and referred the matter to arbitration as requested by Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited. The Court of Appeal ruled that the arbitration...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.