PROFESSOR Muna Ndulo says the arbitration process involving Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) will not only be a prolonged process, but will also be a very expensive one for Zambia as it will cost the country millions of dollars in arbitration fees, legal fees and the award. Last month, the Court of Appeal ordered a stay of the winding-up proceedings that ZCCM-IH has instituted against Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and referred the matter to arbitration as requested by Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited. The Court of Appeal ruled that the arbitration...
