GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says Zambia will soon remain nothing but a pseudo democracy, with the only permanent feature being the holding of frequent and contentious elections. And Lifuka says it is annoying to read statements of PF cadres justifying police’s continued use of live ammunition on unarmed citizens. In a statement, Lifuka lamented that ruling party leaders were no longer serving but being “lord over us”. “December 23, 2020 will go down as another sad day for this country, when the pillars of the democracy that we all fought...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.