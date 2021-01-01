ASPIRING 2021 PF presidential candidate Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) says Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo must be fire State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda’s blood is on his hands. And KBF says he wonders why President Edgar Lungu wants another term of office when it is illegal and there’s nothing new he can bring to the table. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat Program, Thursday, KBF said Kampyongo was an irresponsible minister. “I want to pay my condolences to the two families of the deceased. I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.