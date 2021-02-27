GENERAL Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga says 94,010 students, out of the 147,055 who sat for the Grade 12 final examinations in 2020 have managed to obtain full certificates. Speaking during a briefing, Friday, Wanchinga said out of 149,982 candidates that registered to write the examinations, 147,055 successfully wrote, representing 98.05 percent. “In our school system, we had 149,982 candidates who had actually entered the 2020 school certificate examinations. Of this we had boys who were 51.9 percent translated into 77,955 while 72,027 or 48 percent were girls. There were 145...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.