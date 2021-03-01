Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks during the News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on government to withdraw the Legal Aid Bill, which is currently at Second Reading stage in Parliament, in order to conduct further consultations over its contents. The Legal Aid Bill (N.A.B. 1/2021) came up for a Second Reading, Friday morning. However, the consortium of CSOs argued that the Bill would have detrimental effects on the rights to legal representation, freedom of expression and access to information. This is according to a joint statement issued by Chapter One Foundation; ActionAid Zambia; Alliance...