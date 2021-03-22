CHISHIMBA Kambwili says it is gratifying to note that the Patriotic Front still remembers how much he suffered for the party. On Saturday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila asked Kambwili to return to the ruling party because that is where he belonged. Commenting on this in a brief interview, Kambwili said it was gratifying that Mwila remembered his role in strengthening the ruling party. “I can only say thank you very much for recognizing that I have suffered for the party and that I am one of the founding members....



