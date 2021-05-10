Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma speaks in Livingstone during the official opening of the National Economic Summit on July 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Christopher Yaluma, Chungu Bwalya and eight other members of Parliament have not been adopted by the Central Committee to stand in Northern Province. Speaking during a press briefing, Saturday, Mwila also announced that President Edgar Lungu would file in his nomination on the 17th of May 2021. He said Yaluma who is the Malole member of parliament had been replaced with Robert Kalimi while Chungu Bwalya was replaced with Emmanuel Mphankata in Lupososhi. “Parliamentary candidates out of the 13 constituencies, we have only retained...