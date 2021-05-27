FORMER Mbabala UPND member of parliament Ephraim Belemu says the UPND are desperate to win this year’s polls by working with people like renowned lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube and MDC leader Felix Mutati, who they were allegedly quarrelling with. In an interview, Belemu wondered what Zambians would achieve from the formation of the alliance. “I am sure you have noted that in its desperation, the UPND are trying all forms of arranging with people that they were quarrelling with yesterday like KBF and honorable Mutati. So what does that tell...



