POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a report of a fire incident in which it was reported that PF Chawama Constituency Office was gutted and all the belongings burnt to ashes. Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka have arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly unlawfully wounding her husband with a knife after a marital dispute. In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo explained that the fire incident which occurred on Tuesday around 02:00 hours was reported by Chawama Constituency PF Chairman, Rodgers Nkole. She said the gutted items include three rolls of...
