SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says President Edgar Lungu did not threaten to arrest Hakainde Hichilema, but said he would set up a commission of inquiry into privatisation. And Chipampe says diplomats who are serving in Zambia should not comment on the internal affairs. Chipampe was commenting on US Embassy in Zambia interim Chargé d’Affaires David Young’s remarks that President Lungu’s threats that Hichilema would be arrested once he’s re-elected were not helpful during campaigns. He said in an interview that diplomats should...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.