Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says government has not borrowed any money to build schools, arguing that the only loan that is yet to be gotten is the $1.4 billion from the IMF. And Mulenga says the monthly fuel adjustments are not a mockery, but a way of ensuring that Zambians benefit from whatever is trending on the world commodity market. Meanwhile, Mulenga says Ministers are working hard to ensure that Presidential trips translate into a reality to benefit Zambians. In December last year, Finance Minister Dr…...