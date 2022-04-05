ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says the the cost of living becomes a problem when the people are not getting an income which can sustain them. And Prof Saasa says the Russia, Ukraine war is proof that when you squeeze a significant global player, you end up hurting the world economy. Speaking when he was featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview programme, Prof Saasa said the cost of living in the country was perceived to be high because of low income levels. “You cannot actually play around if you are not growing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.