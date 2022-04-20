ZAMBIA Union of Nurses Organisation (ZUNO) General Secretary Fray Michelo says the union will consider filing a formal complaint over the “nonsense” word used by Health Minister Sylvia Masebo when reprimanding a nurse who was caught using her phone while on duty at Matero Level One Hospital. During her recent visit to Matero Level One Hospital, Masebo was seen reprimanding a health worker who she found using her phone as patients waited to be attended to. “This business of being on phones, I will get you fired all of you…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.