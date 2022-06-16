GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa has refuted allegations that members of parliament are pushing for a 20 percent salary increment, saying lawmakers are aware that the economy is not okay. During a programme on Millennium Radio, Monday, Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba said MPs were trying to increase their salaries by 20 percent and that former president Michael Sata would not have allowed that to happen. But in an interview, Mulusa refuted these claims. “No, there is nothing like that. Wynter is trying to be politically relevant and he is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.