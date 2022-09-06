PF national chairperson Davies Chama says it’s unfair to insinuate that the laws which the former ruling party made “in good faith” are now catching up with them. Ndola Central UPND member of parliament Frank Tayali recently said PF should stop complaining because they enacted the current Constitution and whatever they were going through was just a taste of their own “bitter medicine”. Tayali, who was commenting on the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to reject the nomination of Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji on account of Article 72 (4) of the Constitution, said the former ruling party established certain laws to fix fellow citizens. But in an interview, Chama said Tayali’s remarks were unfair because the former ruling party’s…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.