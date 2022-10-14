Former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and his counterpart Livestock and Fisheries David Shamulenga at the Orientation workshop for Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018. - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former ministry of housing and infrastructure development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota over irregularities in the procurement of Infrastructure House at over $5 million. In a statement, Friday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said the commission had also arrested the ministry’s former Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer, Dorothy Katongo, in connection with the same. Moono said the duo had been charged with five counts of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and three counts of giving false Information to a Public Officer. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and former Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer at the same ministry Dorothy Katongo over…...