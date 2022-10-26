POLICE have formally charged and arrested a 43-year-old driver for causing the death of 21 UCZ women by dangerous driving. In September this year, Police recorded an accident in which 23 members of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Women’s Christian Fellowship (WCF) of Nsama Consistory in Northern Province died after the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed. In a statement, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the accident happened when the driver of the Mitsubishi Canter truck with 50 people on board, failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed. And in a statement, Tuesday, deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale disclosed that Police had formally arrested Loyd Chansa who was recently discharged from…...



