THE Ministry of Health has announced that Zambia has recorded a confirmed isolate of poliovirus in Kitwe district. The ministry has since urged parents to ensure that their children are again vaccinated against Polio, disclosing that the current virus is different from the one they were previously vaccinated against. Announcing the development during a media briefing, Friday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said the case was confirmed from sewer samples taken from Mindolo Sewer Treatment Pond in Kitwe. “I wish to announce that Zambia has recorded a confirmed isolate of poliovrius from sewer samples taken from Mindolo Sewer Treatment Pond in Kitwe, Zambia. This was done through our National Surveillance System led by the Zambia National Public Health Institute. The sample…...
