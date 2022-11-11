Women of Lusaka’s Chawama Compound queuing to have their children get polio vaccination shortly after Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata launched the first round of the Polio vaccination campaign on March 23, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Ministry of Health has announced that Zambia has recorded a confirmed isolate of poliovirus in Kitwe district. The ministry has since urged parents to ensure that their children are again vaccinated against Polio, disclosing that the current virus is different from the one they were previously vaccinated against. Announcing the development during a media briefing, Friday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said the case was confirmed from sewer samples taken from Mindolo Sewer Treatment Pond in Kitwe. “I wish to announce that Zambia has recorded a confirmed isolate of poliovrius from sewer samples taken from Mindolo Sewer Treatment Pond in Kitwe, Zambia. This was done through our National Surveillance System led by the Zambia National Public Health Institute. The sample…...