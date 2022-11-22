A MEDICAL officer at Saint Francis Mission Hospital has revealed that the two police officers who were admitted after being beaten by Katete residents recently are stable, although still in pain. Meanwhile, Chieftainess Kawaza has thanked the police officers for acting professionally despite them being attacked by villagers. Nine police officers were injured in Katete district on Saturday after a mob attacked them during the course of their duty. The officers were following up on a report of malicious damage to property in two villages. In a statement, Monday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said three service chiefs from the Zambia Police Service, Zambia Air Force and Zambia Correctional Service visited the injured officers and also monitored the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.