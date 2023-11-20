CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has agreed with former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo that the UPND’s real threat is citizens’ hungry stomachs but says PF should admit that they left the situation that way. And Mweetwa says the PF should be cited for political impersonation as they pretended to be good leaders when in fact not. In an interview, Friday, Mweetwa said the consequences of the PF’s bad decisions were now manifesting in the economy. “He is right. Yes, he is right because they are the ones who left hungry stomachs in Zambia. They are the ones whose poor policies diverted farmers from mass production of maize into production of soya beans as though Zambians feed on Soya beans…....



