GOVERNMENT has halted mining operations at Seseli open pit mine in Chingola where a number of illegal miners are believed to have been buried live. Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will only provide a comprehensive statement on the incident once the bodies of the victims are retrieved. Earlier today, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu told the National Assembly that over 30 people were currently trapped after an open pit mine collapsed in Chingola. Mwiimbu, who is also acting Leader of Government Business, said government was making efforts to retrieve the victims. “We have a tragedy that is brewing in Chingola where a number of our people have been affected by a collapse of the open pit…...



