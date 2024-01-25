THE House of Chiefs has expressed concern about the growing tendency of some traditional leaders who opt to live in towns instead of their Chiefdoms. House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Chisunka says this tendency leaves a leadership vacuum, prompting some people to take advantage of the Chiefs’ absenteeism to create instability in chiefdoms. This according to a statement issued by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Public Relations Officer Chila Namaiko. “The House of Chiefs has expressed concern with the growing tendency of Traditional Leaders not residing within their Chiefdoms as some opt to live in towns. House of Chiefs Chairperson, His Royal Highness Dr. Chief Chisunka, stated that the gesture to reside outside Chiefdoms leaves a leadership vacuum,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.