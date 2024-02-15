VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has disclosed that government has no immediate plans to relocate the country’s capital city from Lusaka to Ngabwe District of Central Province. The Vice- President was responding to Lufubu UPND member of parliament Wesley Kolala who wanted to find out whether government had any plans to relocate the capital city from Lusaka, which he said was congested. In response, Vice-President Nalumango said relocating the country’s capital city was an expensive undertaking and required careful consideration. “I wish to inform this August House that government has no immediate plans to relocate the country’s capital city from Lusaka to Ngabwe District. The relocation of the country’s capital city is an expensive undertaking, Madam Speaker, that requires careful consideration. Given…...



