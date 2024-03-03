DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Northern Province has apprehended two businessmen for unlawful possession of assorted government medicines. In a statement, Saturday, DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Sydney Katongo stated that the duo was believed to have been in the business of buying assorted medicines from undisclosed individuals at health centres across Kasama and other nearby districts. “The Drug Enforcement Commission in Northern Province has apprehended two businessmen for unlawful possession of assorted government medicines procured from undisclosed sources across the province. The two have been identified as Christopher Musonda, Male aged 40 and Chimwemwe Chilonga, also Male aged 40, who are both residents of Kungu village. Preliminary investigations review that the duo is believed to have been in the...



