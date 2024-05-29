Dan Pule prays during the funeral service of late Former MMD cabinet Minister Peter Chintala at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on February 15, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Dan Pule prays during the funeral service of late Former MMD cabinet Minister Peter Chintala at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on February 15, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged Christian Democratic Party president Dan Pule with one count of expressing hate speech based on tribe and another count of seditious practices. Meanwhile, police have officially charged Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and his Mfuwe counterpart Maureen Mubonga with expressing hate speech based on tribe and seditious practices, while Edith Nawakwi and Brebner Changala have each been charged with the offence of seditious practices. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that all suspects were detained in police custody, awaiting their court appearance. “Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Dan Pule, 70, of New Kasama in Lusaka for one count of Expressing Hate speech based on...