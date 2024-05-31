Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says hate speech and tribal remarks should not only be against opposition political leaders but also their UPND counterparts. And Lifuka says President Hakainde Hichilema should start by cleansing his party leaders and cadres who knowingly and willingly promote tribalism and hate speech against opponents. On Tuesday, President Hichilema warned that going forward, he would be tougher on anyone who wanted to divide Zambians, saying police would surely visit anyone who issued tribal remarks. But commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, Lifuka said the unacceptable remarks were not confined only to opposition political leaders as some UPND leaders had been heard issuing hate speech. “Politics and politicians, if not restrained by the law and by...