AN Investigation has linked Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai to a bribery scandal in which she allegedly received K180,000 from the owner of Zam Nuka Farm Ltd, to facilitate the cancellation of property rates that had accumulated to over K300,000. The Investigation has further revealed that the Livingstone Council declined an application from Cheshire Homes, a non-profit organisation supporting the welfare of the poor and orphaned children in particular, to waive the K19,338 rates payable on its Livingstone property. According to documents seen by News Diggers, the Livingstone council went on to grant a K90,000 remission to Zam Nuka, leaving the business owner who had paid K180,000, dissatisfied by the mayor’s failure to cancel the full amount. Mark Gabites, the owner...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.