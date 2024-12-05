HIGHER Education Authority (HEA) Director General Professor Kazhila Chinsembu says the University of Zambia should rise to the occasion and try to resolve its debt crisis. Speaking when the University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) paid a courtesy on him, Prof Chinsembu said the institution had many challenges and it needed to engineer its own freedom from debt. “It is true that UNZA faces many challenges. It is also true that we cannot solve all the problems at UNZA by simply throwing more money at it. We urge UNZA to develop an innovative sustainability plan anchored on the principle that many solutions to the problems of UNZA lie within the institution. UNZA has the capacity to solve many of its...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here