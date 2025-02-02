CHILILABOMBWE District Commissioner Precious Njekwa says the district has recorded seven Cholera deaths and 17 new cases in the last 24 hours. And Health Minister Elijah Muchima says Cholera needs to be contained, otherwise everyone will die from it. Updating Muchima on the Cholera situation in the district, Njekwa said seven people had died in the last 24 hours. “Honourable Minister, in terms of health, we haven’t been well since January 2025. We first recorded one case and from there, we witnessed a number of cases up. In the last 24 hours, we had 17 new cases which gave us cumulative cases of 117, then we managed to discharge 19 so cumulative discharge is at 85 and then admitted patients...