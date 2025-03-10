ZAMBIA Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele has announced the passing of the tenth former Army Commander, General Isaac Chisuzi, who died at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka after a short illness. General Chisuzi served as Army Commander from January 24, 2002, to April 4, 2010, making him the longest serving Army Commander. He was also the only Army Commander to serve as a Four Star General. This is according to a statement issued by Zambia Army Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sydney Mwewa, Monday. “It is with great sadness that the Commander Zambia Army Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo ZYEELE announces the passing on of the tenth former Army Commander General Isaac Arizona Soda CHISUZI. General Chisuzi died in the early...



