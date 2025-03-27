Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center on Monday 30th September 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says people tend to over dramatise the Kwacha depreciation. And Musokotwane says while government listens to criticism from the Patriotic Front on economic issues, it’s not correct to state that UPND has caused suffering. On the other hand, Musokotwane says UPND wins by-elections in rural areas because people see the difference government has made in their lives. Speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s The Big Hour programme, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said government was implementing measures to stabilise the exchange rate. “I want to make a distinction between 2023 and 2024. In 2024, there’s been depreciation but I think we also need to accept that there’s been an improvement compared to 2023. 2023,...