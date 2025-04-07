CLERK of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube, has passed away after a short illness. Ngulube died in Uzbekistan this evening, where he was part of Speaker Nelly Mutti’s delegation to the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly. According to a statement issued by Deputy Clerk (Administration) Loveness Mayaka, Ngulube died at 20:35hrs, Uzbekistan time. “The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, The Rt. Honourable Ms Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, SC, MP, FAPRA, regrets to inform the nation that Mr. Roy Ngulube, Clerk of the National Assembly passed away this evening, Monday, 7th April, 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, at 20:35hrs (Uzbekistan time) after a short illness. Mr. Ngulube had accompanied the Rt Hon Madam Speaker on official duty where she is...



