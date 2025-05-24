INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has appointed Eng. Eugene Haazele as the Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairman, with effect from May 21, 2025. Reports circulated yesterday that Milupi had dismissed Mulchand Kuntawala, who was serving as RDA Board Chairperson, and replaced him with Haazele. When contacted to confirm the development, Milupi declined to comment and referred all queries relating to the matter to the RDA Public Relations office. Meanwhile, Kuntawala simply said, “Ask the ministry to comment.” According to an appointment letter dated May 21 and signed by Milupi, Haazele has been appointed to serve for three years. “REF: Appointment as Road Development Agency Board Chairman – yourself. Reference is made to the above captioned subject...