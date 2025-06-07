PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has fired Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Peter Mumba. President Hichilema appointed Mumba, who was then serving as Civil Service Commission Chairperson, as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy in October 2023. Mumba replaced Himba Cheelo, who was transferred to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in the same capacity. In December 2024, President Hichilema also fired another Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, Francesca Zyambo. The latest development was confirmed by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka in a statement yesterday. “President Hakainde Hichilema has, pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, terminated the appointment of Mr. Peter Mumba as Permanent Secretary Technical Services in the Ministry...