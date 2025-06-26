President Edgar Lungu greets PF Lusaka Province interim chairperson Paul Moonga when he arrived at the Freedom Statue during the Commemoration of African Freedom Day in Lusaka on May 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND member Paul Moonga has charged that PF acting president Given Lubinda is not mourning former president Edgar Lungu. Moonga says Lubinda is rejoicing that Lungu is gone because as acting PF president, that gives him a chance to be on the ballot. In an interview, Wednesday, Moonga said Lubinda should have been in the forefront advising Lungu’s family that the former president should be buried in Zambia. “It’s very annoying that people can behave like this. And people like my brother Given Lubinda, you think they are mourning, they are not mourning, Given Lubinda is not mourning, he’s rejoicing that he’s gone, ‘I’m now the acting president of PF, and chairman of Tonse alliance, it will be me on...