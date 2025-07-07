DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says government has declared war on illegal mining, stating that the law will take its course regardless of whether those involved are political cadres, traditional leaders or ministers. Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has refuted social media claims that police reinforcements shot dead 18 suspected illegal miners in Kikonge area of Mufumbwe district, North-Western Province. He says only two people were shot dead and one was injured, adding that 11 police officers were also wounded after being attacked by the “irate” illegal miners. Earlier, Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile had demanded that the government investigate the alleged killings of illegal miners in Mufumbwe. Addressing the media after surveying Kikonge area yesterday,...