PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is impressed with the results of the country’s mineral resource mapping so far, stating that Zambia’s resource endowments are overwhelming. And President Hichilema says he hopes that the country’s GDP would have doubled by the time he leaves office in 2031. Speaking at the official opening of the Invest in Zambia International Conference (IZIC) 2025 in Lusaka, Wednesday, President Hichilema stressed the need for legal and safe mining practices. “We had realised the country’s resources are not known. For the first time, this government has invested in the high resolution geo-physical mapping for our minerals, for our water, for our soils and we are investing that money ourselves as citizens through the budget. Where I...