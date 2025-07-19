SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti yesterday told the Patriotic Front members that “power is sweet, especially when it is lost”. She said this after Matero PF MP Miles Sampa went to sit in the seat meant for the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Speaker Mutti had requested him to guide PF members who were discussing while Vice-President Mutale Nalumango was speaking during the Vice-President’s Question Time. After noticing that Sampa had gone to sit on the spot of the Leader of Opposition, Mutti ordered the Matero lawmaker to take his seat, indicating that he was the leader of backbenchers and not the Leader of Opposition. “Honourable member for Matero, guide your team there. You are the leader,...