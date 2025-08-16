THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that mass voter registration for the 2026 general election will commence on October 13, 2025. And ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says the mass registration exercise is targeting an estimated 3.5 million eligible voters based on the latest population statistics. Meanwhile, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the Commission will deploy 2,141 voter registration kits to cover all polling stations. Speaking at a stakeholder meeting, Friday, Zaloumis said the mass voter registration exercise would last 30 days. “While the Commission had intended to commence the mass registration exercise as planned in the second quarter of this year, certain logistical challenges, particularly delays in the procurement of voter registration equipment, necessitated the review...