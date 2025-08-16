Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis making her speech during the 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee handover ceremony at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 22nd April 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis making her speech during the 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee handover ceremony at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 22nd April 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that mass voter registration for the 2026 general election will commence on October 13, 2025. And ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says the mass registration exercise is targeting an estimated 3.5 million eligible voters based on the latest population statistics. Meanwhile, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the Commission will deploy 2,141 voter registration kits to cover all polling stations. Speaking at a stakeholder meeting, Friday, Zaloumis said the mass voter registration exercise would last 30 days. “While the Commission had intended to commence the mass registration exercise as planned in the second quarter of this year, certain logistical challenges, particularly delays in the procurement of voter registration equipment, necessitated the review...