A 16-YEAR-OLD boy of Livingstone has been trampled to death by an elephant after it got agitated and charged at the deceased who was pursuing the animals with others. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the human/animal conflict incident and named the deceased as Onismon Njamba Junior. “On September 12, 2025, at around 07:30 hours, Dambwa Central Police Post under Livingstone Central Police Station received a report of a fatal elephant attack from Mr Onismon Njamba, aged 40, of Dambwa Site and Service Extension, Livingstone. He reported that his son, Onismon Njamba Junior, aged 16, had been attacked and killed by an elephant near Toyota Zambia Limited in Dambwa Central Township, Livingstone District. Brief facts of the matter...