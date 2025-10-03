ZAMBIA Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Secretary General Joy Beene says the union is the most credible opposition political party the country has because it can point out when government is wrong. Meanwhile, ZCTU and Mulungushi University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to allow for the transfer of academic knowledge and practical experience of workers. Speaking during the signing ceremony of the MoU, Thursday, Beene said ZCTU stood out among opposition parties in the country as the union offered proper checks and balances. “The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions, since its formation in 1966, has remained the most representative umbrella body for the Labour Movement. Vice Chancellor, the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) is the most representative....