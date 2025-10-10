PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has questioned whether those saying things are worse than they were before live in Zambia. And President Hichilema says after rescuing the country from the past mess, he doubts that many Zambians would want to go back to those old days, Meanwhile, government has signed the local content Statutory Instrument (SI) to allow for local suppliers and contractors to participate in the mining value chain. On the other hand, British High Commissioner to Zambia Rebecca Terzeon says with global demand for minerals accelerating, the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka offered a timely platform for strategic dialogue. Speaking when he officiated at the ongoing Mining and Investment Insaka, Thursday, President Hichilema said the previous regime should thank the...