Vice President Mutale Nalumango with Church Mother bodies at Cabinet office in Lusaka on Wednesday, officiating the first ever Zambia Bible Marathon, under the theme; love and national unity-Picture by Chongo Sampa

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has urged the nation to start the reconciliation process now, ahead of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation on October 18. And Bible Society of Zambia president Bishop Aron Chilunjika says the Society is currently focused on completing Bible translations into several Zambian languages, including Ila, Kaonde, Luvale, Tumbuka, Chinyanja, Nsenga and Sign Language. Speaking when she officiated the launch of the First Ever Zambia Bible Marathon, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said reconciliation was very difficult but the nation needed to start now, before the 18th. “May the Zambia Bible Festival inspire us all to reaffirm our commitment to national unity, founded on the unshakeable principles of love and faith. The national reading of the Bible...