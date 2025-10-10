PF faction acting president Robert Chabinga says he will close the PF secretariat, stating that the premises must remain closed until matters are resolved in court. Addressing the media, Chabinga said he would not allow anyone to use the PF secretariat for criminal activities. “I have noted that the PF secretariat is now being used for their clandestine [activities], and they want to use it for their criminal activities. They want to use it for demonstrations. I allowed you people to be using the secretariat because you were in the mourning period, and we didn’t want to cause problems or not to follow the law and order. I believe in the rule of law. Tonse meetings are happening at the...